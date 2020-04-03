PETERBOROUGH — An initiative launched this week will donate face masks to health care facilities statewide, as the COVID-19 outbreak cleans hospitals out of their personal protective equipment.
Led by Peterborough-based SoClean Inc., the Masks for New Hampshire effort made its first donations to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, according to a news release from the organization.
Both hospitals remain well stocked with personal protective equipment, officials said Thursday, but they have been soliciting donations from the community to bolster their supply.
Masks for New Hampshire aims to give away at least 250,000 masks, or 20,000 per day, by April 17, the release says.
Dia Kalakonas, spokeswoman for Cookson Communications, which works with SoClean, said the Peterborough manufacturer was able to obtain the masks through its connections with international partners.
"The shortage of personal protective equipment for New Hampshire healthcare workers is alarming and growing daily. We have the means to get some of these critical supplies to them and are doing our part to help support the New Hampshire healthcare facilities that are affected most," SoClean CEO Robert Wilkins said in the release.
In addition to SoClean — which manufactures automatic sleep-machine cleaning devices — other New Hampshire donors to the effort include the Wilkins family, the Pierson family, the Gargasz family, the Daly family, Borealis Ventures, Jeremy and Liz Hitchcock and anonymous donors.
Those who wish to donate to Masks for New Hampshire should reach out to the initiative at masksforNH@soclean.com.