MOULTONBOROUGH — The man found dead in Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday was a Peterborough resident, N.H. State Police said in a news release Monday evening.
The release identifies the man as Benjamin Whitehill, 34.
According to State Police, Whitehill went with friends to Braun Bay, an area of the lake popular with swimmers, on Saturday. His friends told police they could not find him when they left that evening and assumed he had already left with another boater, according to the release. On Sunday morning, Whitehill’s friends saw his personal effects had not been touched and went back to Braun Bay to look for him.
By that point, a paddle boarder had already found a body floating in a few feet of water and called police, the release said.
The authorities are still investigating the case, but it is not considered suspicious, according to the release.