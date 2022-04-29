PETERBOROUGH — Town residents can learn more about candidates for planning board and budget committee at the debut Peterborough Parley: Debates and Salon next week.
The event “promises to be off-beat and entertaining,” according to a news release from the Peterborough Town Library, which is hosting it with the local media company GoMonadnock.
“We thought it would be interesting to try something a little different than a candidate forum this year,” Chris DiLoreto, co-editor of GoMonadnock, said in the release. “We have some tough questions ready for the debate and will be publishing an additional completed questionnaire from each candidate on our website at GoMonadnock.com.”
Planning board and budget committee are among the only contested races on this year’s ballot, which voters will decide at the polls on May 10. For planning board, Joshua Blair, Carl Staley and Blair J. Weiss are vying for two three-year terms. Budget committee features a four-way contest for three, three-year terms, with Leslie Lewis, River Marmorstein, Andrew Osterman and Mandy Sliver all in the running. Mary Clark is running unopposed for a one-year term on the committee.
Debate moderators will be DiLoreto and Zoe Wroten-Heinzmann, and speakers will include Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos and selectboard member Bill Taylor.
The Peterborough Parley is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. in the 1833 Room of the library at 2 Concord St. All ages are welcome.