PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Town Library has been awarded a $50,000 grant to install a solar array on its property to help reduce its energy expenses.
Recently, EBSCO Information Services, an Ipswich, Mass.-based company that offers services for libraries around the world, announced that the Peterborough library was one of five to receive funding this year. Peterborough is the first community in the Northeast to benefit from EBSCO’s solar grant program, according to a news release from the company.
This year’s other grant recipients are Independence Public Library in Independence, Belize; Valley Library at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.; H. Lavity Stoutt Community College’s Learning Resource Centre, in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Pacific Theological College, in Suva, Fiji Islands.
The solar array is a component of the Peterborough library’s $8.5 million renovation and expansion project, which is expected to be completed by August 2021. The project will be funded via a $3 million bond, with the remaining $5.5 million through donations and foundation support.
The project will involve installing a biomass system for heating and an adsorption system to keep the building cool. According to Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos, the project has prioritized sustainability from the start.
“Adding solar to the building will enable the library to be almost completely free of fossil fuels,” Chronopoulous said in the release. “We look forward to creating an interactive dashboard for the public and using our building as another great example of how small towns can and should prioritize sustainable energy.”
A 3D walk-through of the design of the library project can be found online at peterboroughtownlibrary.org/libraryproject.
More information on the EBSCO Solar grant program is available at www.ebsco.com/solar.