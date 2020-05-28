PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Town Library is preparing for a phased reopening in a temporary location after the plan received approval from the library trustees.
The temporary library is at 1 Jaffrey Road, unit 2. The town library on Route 202 (Concord Street) has been closed to all but virtual services since late March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, an extensive expansion and renovation of the library’s permanent building started, according to a news release emailed by Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos.
“It was an exceptionally difficult move in light of the challenges of the global pandemic but we did it!” Chronopoulos said in the release, touting the dedication of the library staff. “... We are glad to be unpacked and ramping up for our reopening plan, which will be phased and based on the guidelines of public health officials.”
Starting Monday, people can return library materials to bins outside the temporary library Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Returned materials will be quarantined for at least 72 hours, before being checked in, wiped with disinfectant and put back on shelves, the release says.
The second phase of reopening is slated to start June 15 with curbside services. Using the catalog online or by calling the library at 924-8040, people can request to check materials out. The library will contact people when their items are ready, and people can arrange a pickup.
People without a library card who want to participate in curbside pickup can call the library Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the time being, the library isn’t taking item requests or fulfilling any requests for loans between libraries.
Additional information is available at PeterboroughTownLibrary.org.