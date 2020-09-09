PETERBOROUGH — Two sitting N.H. House members advanced to the general election after fending off a Democratic primary challenge Tuesday.
N.H. Reps. Ivy Vann and Peter Leishman won 1,032 and 1,005 votes, respectively, in Tuesday’s primary. Judy Ferstenberg earned 401 votes.
Vann and Leishman represent Hillsborough County District 24, a two-member district covering Peterborough.
They will face Republicans Christopher Maidment and David E. Pilcher, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.
— Sentinel staff