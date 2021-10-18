PETERBOROUGH — The Monadnock Rod and Gun Club plans to build a new shooting range on its Jaffrey Road property, even as it remains barred from using an existing range after town officials said the club violated zoning rules by expanding that site.
The new range is meant to boost the gun club’s membership, which President Ken Caisse said has fallen from a peak of 300 to fewer than 20 people, and bring in revenue to help resolve the zoning issue as well as other legal and financial challenges the club faces. Those include needing to raise funds to pay nearly $650,000 it owes abutters after a judge ruled the club had unlawfully encroached on their property, Caisse said Monday.
Plans for the new range, which Caisse said would replace the club’s existing range in the same area, include placing targets at four distances: 50 feet, 100 feet, 50 yards and 100 yards. It is also designed to reduce environmental impact, which the club has been disciplined for in the past, he said.
Though outdoors, the new range would be lawful under a zoning amendment Peterborough voters approved in 2019, which limits shooting ranges to enclosed indoor spaces, because its footprint is similar to the existing range and can thus be “grandfathered” into the updated regulations, Caisse noted.
“We were already there, we were already practicing,” he said. “If we were to do any more than this, we would have to be indoors.”
The gun club has requested that Peterborough’s planning board approve the new range.
A hearing in that case, initially scheduled for last week, was rescheduled for Nov. 8 so town officials can notify Jaffrey and the Southwest Region Planning Commission of the proposal. That notice is required by state law because the club’s 595 Jaffrey Road property abuts Jaffrey, according to Town Planner Danica Melone. The area planning commission must also be informed of development plans in that case, and Melone said her office is telling the town of Sharon about the project, too.
The gun club’s existing range has not been in use since 2018, when Peterborough issued a cease-and-desist order to the organization over several zoning violations at the site.
In a lawsuit filed that year in Hillsborough County Superior Court, town officials said the club had expanded the range, filled in wetland areas and built a shooting pavilion without the required approvals. Melone said Monday that the club, a nonprofit, has paid the $3,575 in municipal fines it owed for those violations.
Peterborough’s cease-and-desist order remains in effect, though, she said. But that restriction is unlikely to stop the gun club from building its new range, according to Melone, who said planning officials may condition project approval on redress for the club’s past infractions, such as restoring wetlands at the site.
“They at least appear to me to be very, very willing to come into the good graces of the town,” she said of the club. “They really do want to work with us.”
Caisse said Monday that the club is preparing “best-management practices” for the new range to prevent any future problems.
Those include placing the range targets in small cinderblock structures, known as “environmental collection shacks,” meant to keep the bullets from getting buried underground. Sand at the bottom of the shacks would be sifted several times a year to remove the spent bullets, Caisse said.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be an issue now, but we want to be ahead of the curve here,” he said of the environmental-impact measures. “We don’t want to contaminate anything anymore.”
Soil contamination is one of several infractions that Bridgette and Scott Perry, who own 49 acres northeast of the gun club, say the club committed while using a portion of their property for its shooting range and archery trails over the past decade.
As of Monday, the club hadn’t made any payments toward the $648,402 a Superior Court judge says it owes the couple, according to their Peterborough-based attorney, L. Phillips Runyon III. That judgment from early last year covers the costs, as estimated by consultants, of remediating soil contamination, restoring wetlands and removing soil from the site.
The dispute dates to May 2018, when the gun club sought a court ruling that it had acquired several acres of the Perrys’ property by a legal doctrine known as “adverse possession.” Under certain circumstances, that doctrine allows someone to claim ownership of another’s land after using or occupying it in an obvious way for a long period of time.
Judge David A. Anderson of Hillsborough County Superior Court’s northern branch in Manchester ruled, however, that the club failed to prove it had been using that land for the required duration to claim adverse possession.
In response, the Perrys filed counterclaims against the gun club seeking compensation for what they said was the impact of its use of the land, including lead and other soil contamination, wetland alterations and shell debris from the shooting range.
The couple hasn’t planned any legal action to prompt those payments from the club, Runyon said Monday. He added, however, that his clients disapprove of the proposal for a new shooting range at the site.
“We certainly would be planning to oppose the application to start shooting there in any capacity,” he said.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services has also instructed the gun club to restore wetlands on the Perrys’ property, which regulators say the club altered without approval, violating state law.
The club has not yet submitted a restoration plan for agency review, DES spokesman Jim Martin said Monday. It has until later this month to do so, according to an administrative order from the state agency. DES regulators will take “whatever compliance actions we feel are necessary” if that plan is not submitted by that deadline, he said.
Caisse said the club plans to ask for an extension of that deadline because it needs more funds to do the wetlands-restoration work. The club will also compensate the Perrys with any revenue from new membership dues, he said.
“Unless we can open and get functioning, we can’t get any money coming in,” he said, calling the range closure a “huge hardship” for the organization’s finances.
Meanwhile, financial pressure continues to mount.
After failing to pay property taxes in 2019 and 2020, the gun club missed another payment earlier this year, according to Peterborough Tax Collector Beth Marsh. The club’s obligations, including accrued interest, total nearly $8,000, she said Monday.
Town officials placed a lien on the gun club property last year over the unpaid taxes, Marsh said. The club has until next June to pay off the outstanding amount before Peterborough can seize its property, she said.
Those debts are also among those the gun club hopes to satisfy with revenue generated by the new range, Caisse said. The club is working to resolve its obligations, he said, adding that the process “takes time.”
“The Monadnock Rod and Gun Club is trying to make right,” he said. “And we will do our best to do so.”