From helmets and hoses to hitting the high seas — a Peterborough first responder who joined the U.S. Navy was recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year aboard an aircraft carrier that has been deployed since early July.
Before joining the military four years ago, Tyler Papagni, 27, lived in Peterborough and is a member of Peterborough Fire and Rescue, he said in an email to The Sentinel. In a Nov. 8 ceremony, Papagni was recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year. Currently deployed aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Papagni is a logistics specialist on the ship, a role that involves maintaining aircraft combat readiness and puts him in charge of about 15,000 tools, he said. He is also a CPR instructor for his command as well as an assistant fitness leader.
Approximately 5,000 people keep the ship — which was commissioned in 1982 — and its roughly 60 aircrafts running, according to the U.S. Navy website.
“Being recognized as Sailor of the Year is an absolute honor and privilege. There were many qualified candidates to choose from,” Papagni said in an email to The Sentinel. “I’m happy to see that my work hasn’t gone unnoticed and that it has gained the respect of those appointed over me.”
The prestigious award recognizes sailors who best represent qualities including leadership, professionalism, self-improvement and “superior personal appearance,” according to Papagni’s Commanding Officer Sylvester Foley.
To be named Junior Sailor of the Year, Papagni was nominated from a group of 32 third class petty officers and was selected among four stellar finalists for the award, Foley said.
“LS3 Papagni is an outstanding Sailor and leader and currently supervises 13 junior personnel,” he said. “He always has a positive attitude and displays exceptional ownership of any assigned task.”
Among the accolades tied to the Junior Sailor of the Year award, Papagni received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, a reserved parking space at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, Calif., a backseat ride in a fighter jet, and his name and hometown will be put on an FA-18-E aircraft (though, Papagni clarified, he grew up in Coventry, R.I., so the jet is not likely to read “Peterborough.”)
In addition to his experience with the Navy, Papagni said his time with Peterborough Fire and Rescue had a significant impact on him.
“... [M]y experience with PFR has been nothing but rewarding,” he said. “Each day comes with its own challenges, but knowing that you’re helping someone in need gives you a huge sense of pride.”
Though Papagni was not able to share where the ship was earlier this week, the Vinson has made port calls in Japan and Guam, the latter of which Papagni especially enjoyed, describing it as “a hidden gem for those who love tropical areas.” Another memorable experience was when Papagni was named Sailor of the Day earlier this deployment, which allowed him the opportunity to meet with the Vinson’s leaders and drive the ship itself — “which I’m sure not many people can say they’ve been able to do,” he said.
“Serving both the United States Navy, and Peterborough Fire Rescue has been two experiences that I would never change nor take back,” he said. “... It’s helped me learn that there’s no greater feeling than living for a purpose bigger than yourself.”