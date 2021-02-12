PETERBOROUGH — Summerhill Assisted Living experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 last month, an official at the Peterborough facility confirmed, but she said it’s no longer considered active.
Executive Director Mary Pat Jackson said the outbreak started around Jan. 1, but she declined to say how many people tested positive for the virus and how many deaths were attributed to the outbreak.
However, data the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday lists the facility as having had 14 residents and 13 employees test positive during the outbreak. Two deaths have also been linked to it, according to the data.
These numbers are not necessarily comprehensive.
Jake Leon, spokesman for the state health department, has said that facilities are often able to announce deaths before the state can confirm them through an autopsy or death certificate.
“The process takes some time, but once we know COVID-19 caused or contributed to a death, we will include that information in our weekly outbreaks update,” he said in an email.
For example, state data released Feb. 4 showed four people had died in an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Keene Center. By that point, Genesis, which owns the nursing home, had already reported its current total of 12.