PETERBOROUGH — A town board recently approved a long-planned 52-acre subdivision, but the applicant is not satisfied with the result.
Akhil Garland, owner of Walden Eco Village and Utopia Living Inc., said Wednesday that the proposal, which the planning board approved Nov. 14, includes 19 house lots with about 40 acres of conserved open space on Middle Hancock Road. However, it’s not exactly as he envisioned the project when it first went before the board in July 2021.
Garland, a Harrisville resident, said his plans for the subdivision previously included shared amenities for homeowners such as an animal barn, chicken coop, hobby space and even a hot tub. But he said those concepts had to be taken out of the plan in the summer.
“We have a sanitized, bleached version of what I wanted to build,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”
According to minutes of the planning board’s July 11 meeting, Tim Herlihy, Peterborough’s building inspector, said the town’s zoning rules do not allow for group-shared facilities in the rural district, and that, rather than communal facilities, each structure would be accessory only to the home of the lot it is located on.
At the end of that meeting, the board voted to instruct Garland to meet with Herlihy to discuss the logistics of the communal spaces, according to the minutes. But Garland said that meeting never happened.
“The town refused to meet with me, citing ongoing litigation,” he said. “So we had to change our plan and whitewash it, so it just turns into a boring neighborhood that lacks community.”
Herlihy told The Sentinel Wednesday that he could neither confirm nor deny whether he refused to meet with Garland.
Other than the shared amenities that were axed from the plan, Garland said the project has remained the same since he originally brought it before the board. Each of the 19 cottage-style buildings would be equipped with its own kitchen and bathroom, and would have enough space for about two bedrooms.
Garland said he hasn’t nailed down the timeline for when construction on the new housing will begin, but he intends to go to the zoning board to seek a variance permitting the shared amenities.
The Walden Eco Village property previously held 15 small residences where about 25 people were living in December 2020 when Peterborough officials ordered them to vacate their homes. The town cited officials’ findings of multiple violations of the state building code and local zoning regulations, such as unapproved utility connections and unpermitted structures being used as permanent residences. Fire Chief Ed Walker said at the time that residents were in immediate danger and indicated safety concerns with electricity running to the buildings through a series of extension cords and gas via hazardous installations.
The town’s inspection was prompted by Garland’s now-approved proposal to subdivide and expand the project.
Peterborough filed a lawsuit against Garland the following May over the alleged code violations. At the time, the town’s attorney, John Ratigan, said Peterborough could be fining him up to $700,000. Garland said that lawsuit will go to court in March, but he doesn’t expect it will affect his project.
“I’m looking forward to the trial because a lot of truth will come out that the town has been hiding,” he said. He added that he’ll be pleased to move past the case.
Former residents of Walden Eco Village also filed a class-action lawsuit against Garland after their eviction from their homes. The group of four tenants argued that he was obligated under state law to provide alternate housing, compensate them for all moving expenses and finance their rent at any new lodging for the remainder of their lease. That suit was settled out of court in June, according to Garland.
The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported that the former residents also sued the town of Peterborough, alleging the town was unreasonable and unlawful in issuing a cease-and-desist order with no prior notice, despite having longstanding knowledge of the property and the nature of the homes on it, and providing only five days for tenants to leave, in the middle of winter and amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. That lawsuit will go to trial in the spring.
