PETERBOROUGH — Friday’s heavy flooding is unlikely to delay construction on the Main Street Bridge in downtown Peterborough, despite having inundated a work site for the project.
Fire Chief Ed Walker said Saturday the Contoocook River rose 3 feet due to a Christmas Eve rainstorm that continued into the next day and resulted in substantial snowmelt, causing the river to swell over a retaining wall installed to protect work being done on the new bridge.
The Friday morning surge flooded an encampment on the its west bank, near Main Street, where workers have already built a foundation for the bridge, according to Aaron Lachance, project manager for the Manchester firm Hoyle, Tanner & Associates that designed the new structure and supervises construction.
Construction equipment including lumber, propane tanks and other debris was floating around the site on Friday, Walker said. Workers from Beck & Bellucci, the Franklin firm building the bridge, responded to the scene quickly and removed the propane tanks and much of the debris from the water using cranes already on site, he said.
Walker said some lumber from the encampment may have washed into the river but that “there was nothing hazardous that went downstream.”
An excavator that had been on a ledge on the opposite bank, where work is underway to widen a section of Route 202 and build a sidewalk, was submerged up to its cab on Friday, he said. The excavator remained partially submerged — though to a slightly lower level, just below its tracks — as of Saturday afternoon.
The nearby pedestrian bridge connecting Main Street and Route 202 was closed following the flood as a safety precaution, according to Walker. It reopened Saturday morning after an engineer from Hoyle, Tanner & Associates identified no significant damage to the structure.
Assistant Director of Public Works Seth MacLean said Monday morning he expects “minimal impact to the project timeline” from the flooding.
Construction on the $8 million effort to replace the aging bridge — which was reduced to a single lane last January after an inspection by Hoyle, Tanner & Associates found evidence of structural deterioration — began in April and was scheduled to conclude by the end of 2021.
The 75-foot concrete bridge will be replaced with a similar design more than seven feet wider to improve traffic flow and safety, according to the project website. Eighty percent of the project is financed by a federal program, via the N.H. Department of Transportation, Lachance, the project manager, said.
The existing structure was built in 1940 after the 1938 New England Hurricane caused flooding that destroyed the previous bridge.
Eight decades later, another storm threatened to impede the newest bridge before it is even built, dumping nearly 2 inches of rain overnight Thursday and into Friday in nearby Jaffrey, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple roads in the region were closed Friday and Saturday due to heavy flooding.
Lachance said Monday morning he did not know how the flooding at the Main Street encampment would affect efforts on the bridge, explaining that Beck & Bellucci is responsible for the construction schedule.
“They only thing [they] can do is wait until the water recedes,” he said.
A Beck & Bellucci official was not available for comment Monday.