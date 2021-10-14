PETERBOROUGH — A new detox facility for those experiencing addiction is planned for ground breaking this spring, later than originally expected, its co-founders said this week.
Initially, Bridge Street Recovery — which opened a transitional housing facility in Bennington this summer — hoped to start construction this fall, with a town deadline of December.
But due to the many roadblocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the delays the co-founders ran into opening the Bennington center, they said they needed more time for the Peterborough property.
"Once we were focused on opening Bennington, that really took all of our energy," said co-founder John Christian. "Now that Bennington is open, we can focus our energy back on Peterborough."
The Peterborough selectboard approved the extension Wednesday night during its regular meeting. Now, the facility has until October 2022 to break ground on its project at 24, 25 and 30 Bridge St.
The 64-bed detox facility will be for people who are just coming off substances and may be going into withdrawal.
And while the Bennington center is specifically for New Hampshire adults, the Peterborough location will be available to those in other states if needed, co-founder Stephen Bryan said.
Similar to Bennington, the Peterborough center will be for all genders.
People enrolled will detox for five to seven days, Christian said, and then typically will stay for another 10 to 14 days.
"After five to seven days, you still need some medical support, so they'll have nursing and other medical support, but ... their medical needs tend to be more stabilized, but still need some care in a facility where they get 24-hour services," he said.
The goal is to have clients start in Peterborough and then come to Bennington's transitional housing facility to continue their recovery process.
In Bennington, the 40-bed residential care and transitional housing facility, opened in July, provides both emergency and long-term care.
The facility is for people at least 30 days into sobriety who need help transitioning back into everyday life.
Clients have the option to attend treatment at the facility, such as substance-use counseling, six days a week if needed. They also have full access to treatment staff of varying specialties, ranging from clinicians to peer recovery workers.
Stays at the transitional housing facility can range from 30 days to six months, depending on the client’s needs.
Bridge Street Recovery can be reached at 255-7070 or at newhampshiretreatmentcenter.com.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a referral hub for people to get help — is at 24 Railroad St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available by calling 211.