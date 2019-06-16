PETERBOROUGH — Almost a year after a proposed detox center for people with alcohol and substance use disorders received zoning board approval, construction is slated to begin in August, the project’s developer said.
The 1810 Realty Group plans to build a therapeutic facility at 30-35 Bridge St. in Peterborough. The center, known as Bridge Street Recovery, first came before the town’s planning board in February 2018. It will be a two-story, roughly 27,000-square-foot structure with 64 beds, half of them dedicated to medical detox from drugs and alcohol, and the other half to post-detox counseling, support and stabilization, said Stephen Bryan, a member of the Dorchester, Mass.-based group.
Bryan said that people will spend 21 days in the facility, on average, with detox taking roughly a week in most cases. In the remaining time, patients will attend one-on-one and group counseling and may begin medication-assisted treatment. Staff will also help them plan the next step, including finding longer-term rehabilitation facilities or recovery resources in the community, he said.
The building’s final dimensions are slightly smaller than the 30,000 feet the 1810 Realty Group originally pitched the zoning board, because of the topography of the land, he added.
The zoning board granted the group a variance last June to allow the detox facility to operate in the village commercial district. The planning board approved the group’s site plan last August.
Bryan said staff have been working with the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office and the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to ensure the plans comply with regulations. Construction crews will break ground sometime in mid-August, he added, and work will likely conclude sometime in October. At that point, state regulators will inspect the facility and determine if it conforms with regulations, and the health department would grant the center a license. The center will have roughly 60 staff members, according to Bryan, all of whom will need to be hired before doors open, likely next March.