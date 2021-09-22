PETERBOROUGH — Local officials Tuesday night approved spending up to $1.8 million from a municipal reserve fund to help replace the money that cybercriminals stole from the town this summer.
Many residents voiced their outrage over the scam, in which Peterborough lost $2.3 million before recovering a portion of that recently. Selectboard members then voted 3-0 to tap the town’s unrestricted fund balance to help make up the remaining budget gap.
That account comprises public funds held from when the town has spent less than initially planned or when it collected more taxes than it needed, Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said at the selectboard meeting. It can be used to offset future taxes, cover day-to-day expenses or resolve emergencies, she said.
MacStay told attendees — many of whom voiced their displeasure with Peterborough officials and staff over the scam — that with construction on the Main Street bridge reaching a “critical phase,” the extra cash is needed before more tax revenue and public grants are available next year. Even though New Hampshire’s transportation department is footing most of that $8 million project, she said Peterborough pays the contractors in full before getting reimbursed later.
“That’s really where the complication is with regard to tax flows,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of money going out over the next few months, but it takes time for the money to come back in.”
In May, Peterborough voters approved a $15.8 million budget for this fiscal year.
MacStay said Tuesday that town officials hope to cut costs, and thus reduce unrestricted-fund spending, by refinancing the debt on municipal bonds and delaying that payment until next August to save more than $400,000 in the current fiscal year. The town, which has asked an insurer to cover the money lost in the scam, is also working to save $300,000 from a contract with the Internet service provider Consolidated Communications, she said.
It’s unclear whether Peterborough officials will need to raise property taxes — one portion of the municipal tax rate, which also funds the local school district and county — next year to replenish town coffers, MacStay said. She noted, however, that property values are expected to go up as part of an ongoing reassessment process, which could help keep those rates in check.
“At this stage, too many of these variables are unknown,” she said. “We cannot predict what the tax rate will be.”
Tom Strickland, a local business owner, pressed the selectboard on its response to the scam, which he said “represents a burden to the taxpayers of the town.”
Strickland argued that Peterborough officials also haven’t “adequately explained” how members of the town’s finance office fell prey to the scheme. A review of email records revealed that scammers posing as employees from the ConVal Regional School District and the Franklin construction firm Beck & Bellucci, respectively, tricked finance staff into sending three payments to fraudulent bank accounts in recent months, officials have said.
“We need more than ‘Oh we’re going to try harder’,” Strickland said. “I think we need some shared sacrifice that demonstrates the town is really taking this seriously.”
In response to similar concerns from other residents Tuesday, selectboard member Bill Taylor said two people who had worked Peterborough’s finance office are no longer employed by the town. (One resigned, and another retired, MacStay told The Sentinel.) Taylor apologized for the scam but encouraged residents to focus on easing its impact on the town, adding that municipal staff are going through next year’s budget proposal “with a fine-toothed comb” to cut costs where appropriate.
“The long and short of it is, there’s no excuse,” he said. “It was a colossal breakdown.”
After hacking a town finance employee’s email account in April, the scammers appear to have monitored their email exchanges and identified ConVal and Beck & Bellucci — which is handling the Main Street bridge project — as Peterborough’s largest contractors, according to MacStay.
Actual employees from those organizations asked town staff to change their automated clearing house (ACH) transfer information in May and June, respectively, she said. The scammers, impersonating those employees, then provided wire-transfer information for the fraudulent accounts.
Peterborough sent payments to each of those accounts — including $1.2 million to ConVal — in July and paid the fraudulent Beck & Bellucci account again in August, MacStay said. That money was rerouted to other bank accounts, she said, with some converted to cryptocurrency.
Town officials have said there’s no evidence that town or ConVal staff were involved in the scam.
MacStay said Tuesday, however, that Peterborough finance staff didn’t follow protocols used to verify bank-account changes that would have thwarted the scam attempt.
“This failure prevented the discovery of the fraud until it was too late,” she said.
The U.S. Secret Service’s Cyber Fraud Task Force is still investigating the scams, and Peterborough officials are reviewing security protocols, according to MacStay. The town has also canceled all non-essential ACH payments, has started an audit of all transactions from this fiscal year and is requiring town employees to attend cybersecurity training sessions, she said.
Peterborough announced earlier this month that it had recovered more than $594,000 of the stolen funds.
In addition to requesting clarification on how the scam was conducted, attendees suggested Tuesday that Peterborough have state lawmakers reimburse the stolen funds in their next budget or that residents sue the banks that approved the fraudulent accounts. Strickland said if a similar incident had happened to his business, he’d be forced to cut employees’ salaries.
MacStay cautioned residents to avoid immediately calling on the town to cut funding for social services.
“If you start making a reduction in services, that impact is felt by you, the residents,” she said. “… Just be patient please. We’re going to keep updating people as we go. This isn’t the last time we’ll be speaking on this.”
Annie Card criticized the selectboard for not informing residents of the scam until late August, nearly a month after they’d learned of the missing ConVal payment.
“I see no level of sophistication in it,” she said of the email fraud. “That concerns me … and it gives me no level of confidence that this won’t happen again.”
Selectboard member Bill Kennedy acknowledged “some failures in procedures” and pledged to try to keep taxes down next year. He urged residents, however, to direct their anger at the scammers.
“The reality is that they’re the perpetrators,” he said. “They’re the guys who did this to us … We shouldn’t have to suffer horribly because of this situation.”
This story has been updated with the name of a Peterborough resident who spoke at Tuesday's selectboard meeting.