PETERBOROUGH — Town officials have postponed the annual deliberative session and town meeting due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
The deliberative session is now scheduled for June 16 at 7 p.m., according to a notice dated Friday and signed by Moderator L. Phillips Runyon III. The session was originally scheduled for today, April 7.
Ballot voting was rescheduled for July 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the open town meeting for July 15 at 7 p.m. They had originally been slated for May 12 and 13, respectively.
Runyon wrote that he made the determination in consultation with the selectboard, health officer, fire chief and other town officials. He cited Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order banning gatherings of more than 10 people through at least May 4 and the fact that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread through close person-to-person contact.
“This information supports my judgment that under these circumstances, conducting the Town Meeting sessions as scheduled would be unsafe to many, if not all, of the Town Meeting attendees,” Runyon wrote.
Peterborough has a hybrid form of town meeting in which voters approve some measures at the polls and others in a traditional town meeting.