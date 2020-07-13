PETERBOROUGH — Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was trying to shoo away an annoying insect when he lost control of the truck and crashed into a utility pole.
Around 6:40 a.m. Friday, the driver was traveling east on Route 101 near Condy Road when a momentary distraction caused him to veer to the right, where the truck made contact with a guard rail before hitting a utility pole, according to Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard.
“That snapped the the utility pole off, which came crashing down through the middle of the box trailer,” Guinard said.
The driver was not injured, he added, but the truck sustained significant damage.
The utility pole supported wires that provided electric, telephone and Internet services to customers not just in Peterborough but throughout the region, including in Keene. The crash knocked out the Keene Police Department’s phone lines, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.
Guinard said the road reopened shortly before noon, and crews were able to begin restoring services. The chief said electric service was the first to be put back on-line, with power fully restored shortly after the road reopened.
A spokeswoman for Eversource said there were 81 customers in Peterborough who lost power due to the crash. She said power was back on for 73 of those customers by 9:30 a.m., and service was restored to the remaining customers by 12:15 p.m.