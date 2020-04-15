A local company's initiative to donate face masks to health care facilities across the state is nearing its distribution goal, as the COVID-19 outbreak wipes hospitals out of their personal protective equipment.
Launched earlier this month by Peterborough-based SoClean Inc., the Masks for New Hampshire effort has given personal protective equipment to more than 40 health care facilities statewide, including eight in Cheshire County, according to a spokeswoman for the company.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene; Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough; Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland; Applewood and Westwood rehabilitation centers in Winchester and Keene, respectively; and the American House and Hillside Village retirement communities in Keene have all received supplies through this effort.
As of Wednesday, Masks for New Hampshire had delivered about 150,000 masks statewide, according to Dia Kalakonas, a spokeswoman with Cookson Communications, which works with SoClean. The initiative should hit its goal of 250,000 masks by the weekend, she said.
SoClean has been working with state health officials to make health care organizations aware of the program, according to a news release from the manufacturer last week.
"Since joining forces with these agencies ... we've heard from more than 200 such organizations," Erik Burbank, vice president of operations at SoClean, said in the release. "In addition to healthcare, we are also hearing from police, fire and EMT in many towns ... supplies are limited and the most critical items including masks are running low."
Kalakonas said the Peterborough manufacturer was able to obtain KN95 masks — China's alternative to N95 respirator masks — and surgical masks masks thanks to company officials with experience in international procurement and supply-chain management.
Their connections allowed the company to overcome shipping-related hurdles despite air freight slowing significantly due to the novel coronavirus, she added.
In addition to SoClean — which manufactures automatic sleep-machine cleaning devices — other New Hampshire donors to the effort include the Wilkins family, the Pierson family, the Gargasz family, the Daly family, Borealis Ventures, Jeremy and Liz Hitchcock and anonymous donors.
In another example of the private sector helping fill the need for personal protective equipment, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Sunday that a 45-ton shipment of supplies had arrived in Manchester via a FedEx cargo plane from Shanghai.
The shipment, which was facilitated by New Hampshire businessman Dean Kamen, included 6.6 million masks, 50,000 face shields and 24,000 coveralls and Tyvek suits, according to a news release from Sununu's office.
The release said the supplies — purchased by the state — would be distributed to areas identified as having the greatest need and that recipients will not be charged for them.
At least two orders of the equipment have gone out to Cheshire County since Sunday, according to a spokesman for the state's Joint Information Center, which is fielding all coronavirus-related questions. Specifics on those shipments were not immediately available.
Other states, especially New Hampshire's neighbors, will share some of the equipment, Sununu said at a news conference at the Manchester airport.
Those who wish to donate to Masks for New Hampshire can reach out to the initiative at masksforNH@soclean.com.