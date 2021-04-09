PETERBOROUGH — An organic bean-to-bar chocolate maker and café in downtown Peterborough is up for sale.
Pierre Fabre of Bennington, who has owned Vicuña Chocolate Shop and Specialty Café at 15 Main St. for nearly two years, said this week he is selling the business to return to his native Mexico City and pursue a new venture as an artist.
“I think that it’s a good moment to sell the business, because there’s a lot of people moving from cities, like Boston and New York, and they’re looking for business opportunities,” he said.
Fabre added that several people have expressed interest in purchasing Vicuña since last Friday, when he announced his intention to sell on the business’s Facebook page. All of the potential buyers thus far are interested in continuing to operate the chocolate shop and café, Fabre said.
The business closed last week so Fabre could take inventory, he said, and will remain closed until a new owner takes over. Fabre added that the shop would be ready to reopen as soon as the sale closes, which he hopes will be as soon as possible.
Peterborough native Neely Cohen opened Vicuña in 2014 after studying chocolate-making in South America. The shop is named for Peru’s national animal, an ancestor of the wild alpaca. In 2017, Nate Morison and Casey Goodrich, then 17 years old, bought the business. Fabre purchased the company in 2019.