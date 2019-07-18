PETERBOROUGH — The Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce announced in an email to its members Monday that it had transitioned to an organization led solely by volunteers. The chamber also has fewer hours at its Wilton Road office for a “new summer schedule.”
During the summer, the chamber office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Thursday.
Laura E. Akerley, chairwoman of the board of directors, told The Sentinel that before this shift, there were two paid employees at the chamber. Martha Schaefer worked part-time in membership and marketing, but with the transition to an all-volunteer staff, she left the chamber to seek new opportunities, Akerley said.
“We are truly grateful for her contributions as an employee and we wish her the very best,” she wrote in a follow-up email.
The other paid position was an interim office manager, Virginia “Ginks” Leiby, who started in the role shortly after the former executive director, Sean Ryan, stepped down in April after four and a half years.
Leiby agreed to continue her work with the chamber in a volunteer capacity, Akerley said.
The changes are aimed at efficiency, she said, adding that the chamber hasn’t seen a decline in membership that’s “anything out of the ordinary.”
As a program-focused nonprofit organization with a fairly small membership, Akerley said, “our budget will always be lean, and the shift will enable us to keep our current level of, you know, our programming.”
The volunteers and board members are committed to the same goal of serving the chamber’s members and the greater Peterborough business community, she added.
Akerley said in a follow-up email that the organization has 295 members.