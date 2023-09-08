Peterborough is buying its first electric vehicle, a Ford pickup, joining a small number of municipalities in the state that are making initial efforts to electrify their fleets to help the environment and to save money.
The select board approved an expenditure of $65,000 this past Tuesday to buy the F-150 and an electric charging station.
Assistant Town Administrator Seth MacLean said he expects delivery of the truck this coming November.
“In our continued commitment to sustainability, the next logical progression for the Town of Peterborough involves the potential transition of our municipal fleet to electric vehicles where appropriate,” he said in an email Wednesday.
“This move aligns with our overarching goals and aspirations for a greener and more environmentally responsible future.”
He said public works departments and police agencies are finding the cost of fossil fuel becoming increasingly unsustainable.
“Municipalities bear the responsibility of delivering cost-efficient services to the communities under their stewardship,” MacLean said. “Therefore, it is imperative to meticulously evaluate the cost-effectiveness and potential return on investment associated with critical capital decisions.”
Jessica Wilcox, a supervisor at the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, said local governments are starting to look at opportunities to move away from gas-powered vehicles, although most have not begun the transition yet.
A U.S. Department of Energy website shows that of the 1.2 million vehicles registered in the state last year, only 7,000 were fully electric. About another 36,000 used some combination of gasoline and electricity. The site says there are 234 electrical vehicle charging stations in the state.
Wilcox said the movement away from gas-powered vehicles is likely to increase as more charging stations come online and the public begins to realize the environmental and economic advantages of EVs.
“There are obviously benefits with the potential for fuel and maintenance savings, and of course there are air-quality benefits for a vehicle that doesn’t have a tail pipe and isn’t creating additional carbon emissions,” she said.
Claremont rolled out its first all-electric F-150 last month and the city of Lebanon did so last year, saying in a news release the vehicle has a range of 230 miles on a full charge, tows up to 7,700 pounds, acts as a backup generator when needed and can accelerate from a dead stop to 60 mph in five seconds.
Wolfeboro is using an all-electric Tesla as a police cruiser.
Rumney and Henniker are adding electric buses to their fleets.
Wilcox said municipalities and school districts are eligible to apply to government programs that can fund medium-duty and heavy-duty diesel vehicles and equipment replacements with electric versions such as school buses, refuse trucks and street sweepers.
She also noted that local governments may be well situated to begin the transition because typically their vehicles operate within local jurisdictions and wouldn't exceed their charging range on a daily basis.
Municipalities can simply charge them at the end of the day with their own equipment. Private citizens can do likewise with their own vehicles.
Chesterfield resident John Kondos, a former renewable energy contractor, owns a Rivian R1T, an electric pickup truck produced by Irvine, a Calif.-based electric-vehicle manufacturer. This is his second electric vehicle. His first was a 2019 Chevy Bolt.
He said in an interview that these are the most economical vehicles he has ever owned.
“There’s virtually no maintenance and the cost of electrical energy is a fraction of the cost of gasoline,” he said, adding there are fewer moving parts than a gas-powered car.
He said that the only maintenance he has ever had to do on his Bolt was to change the cabin air filter because he lives on a dirt road.
Kondos typically charges his vehicle overnight at his home, but noted that federal programs are in place that should expand the number of electrical vehicle charging stations in the country.
President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act contain billions of dollars in funding to build out electrical vehicle infrastructure, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation website.
Kondos acknowledged that some argue that it is strictly the role of the private sector and consumers to transition away from gas vehicles.
But he said the government has a responsibility to reduce carbon pollution.
“Sooner or later we have to come together and say, ‘We’re going to do stuff to reduce this carbon pollution or the world is just going to keep getting hotter and hotter and all bets are off on what the climate will be like.”
