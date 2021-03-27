PETERBOROUGH — The planning board is waiting for more information about the possible ecological impact of a proposed housing development off Middle Hancock Road, after considering the project earlier this month and also requesting that the developer refine his plans for the 52-acre site.
The latest proposal would provide up to 20 homes at the former location of the Walden Eco-Village, a sustainable-living community that has been vacant since more than two dozen residents were displaced in December.
Eco-Village landlord Akhil Garland requested last summer to subdivide the property as part of his development plans, prompting a municipal inspection of the site several months later. After inspectors reported finding residences unauthorized for permanent use and unapproved utilities connections, which they said posed an “immediate danger,” Peterborough officials ordered the community’s 25 residents to leave their homes by Dec. 16.
Several former Eco-Village tenants have filed a class-action lawsuit against Garland, accusing him of breaching their leases and violating state law by having failed to secure proper permitting for the site. A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge ruled last month that the plaintiffs are not entitled to emergency re-housing relief, though the case remains ongoing.
Consideration of the proposed development continued last month, when Chad Branon, an engineer with the Milford-based Fieldstone Land Consultants representing Garland, told the planning board that it would create 26 homes, according to minutes from the Feb. 8 meeting.
Those units would have included seven cottages that were part of the Eco-Village, with the rest being built as new construction, Branon said. Nine tiny homes, or “casitas,” that were also part of the Eco-Village, and which Peterborough officials say were never approved as permanent residences, would be repurposed as sheds or workshops or be removed, he said.
Branon told the planning board at a March 15 hearing held remotely, however, that the development would actually include 16 homes to comply with housing-density regulations, according to draft minutes from that session. He requested that the board approve a density bonus to allow the building of another four homes.
Chairwoman Ivy Vann said Friday that density calculations for the site have not been finalized and that the site may be capped at 15 units, not including a bonus.
After hearing public testimony — much of it opposed to the Eco-Village development plan — board members postponed a decision on Garland’s subdivision request until they have more information about the project.
Members voted 4-2 to direct Garland to proceed with plans for quarter-acre residential lots on the site, having asked last month that he also consider creating three-quarter-acre lots. They also requested that Garland develop plans for a community — rather than individual — septic system, conduct a hydrology study of the site and submit a certified wetland assessment.
Several Peterborough residents spoke in opposition to the Eco-Village development at the March 15 hearing, according to the draft minutes.
Richard Scribner told board members that he had moved from Mont Vernon because similar housing developments there had reduced local property values and caused traffic issues. Scribner also questioned why Peterborough officials would consider approving Garland’s development plan after inspectors found code violations at the Eco-Village.
Vann cautioned, however, that the board cannot consider those allegations in its review of the subdivision proposal.
“I know it is hard, but we have to separate the issues of those code violations from the project we are looking at tonight,” she said.
Multiple abutters to Garland Way, which provides access to the Eco-Village from Middle Hancock Road, said that while they never had issues with Eco-Village residents, they do not “trust” the new development plan.
But several residents spoke in favor of the proposal, arguing that it would help address a local housing shortage and could provide homes to rent at affordable rates.
Amy Wilson, whose family was among the Eco-Village’s original residents, having built their cottage in 2008, told board members that the Eco-Village site offers residents a quiet, comfortable lifestyle. Wilson asked the board to “think creatively” about the development project.
“There is something really amazing that could happen there,” she said, according to the draft minutes. “It is an opportunity for the town to take into consideration.”
Planning board members voted to request that Garland further develop his plans for the site and that he provide hydrology and wetlands studies so they can consider the development’s possible ecological impact.
The board is scheduled to continue the Eco-Village subdivision hearing April 12.