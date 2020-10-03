PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Select Board is considering a proposal to build 16 units of affordable housing, but a town official says members will not resume deliberations for at least several weeks.
Hope Taylor, a member of the Peterborough Economic Development Authority’s subcommittee on affordable housing, introduced the project to the selectboard at its Aug. 4 public hearing. Taylor said the proposed development would create 16 affordable units at Evans Flats, a vacant town-owned property at the end of Evans Road, and includes three different options for determining its development and ownership costs.
The property comprises more than 26 acres and was previously the proposed site for a 2006 affordable housing project, according to reporting by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
The selectboard also discussed the new proposal at its Sept. 2 hearing, but Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said Wednesday that Peterborough officials are currently focused on several other items, including preparation for the Nov. 3 elections. MacStay added that town administrators want to “give the [Evans Flats development] its full consideration” at a later date.
“I wouldn’t expect to see that on the agenda until late fall [or] early winter,” she said Wednesday.
Pelagia Vincent, another member of the EDA’s affordable housing subcommittee, declined to discuss the proposal until it is formally reviewed by the selectboard.
Taylor told the board on Aug. 4 that the Evans Flats development would include four buildings, each with four identical two-bedroom units, according to minutes from the hearing. She explained that local contractors and trade workers would construct the buildings and rather than charging for their work, would partially own the buildings.
Taylor presented three options for building and selling the units, all of which would require selling the land to private developers. Depending on which option is chosen, she said the units could cost as little as $51,000 or as much as $110,000.
Noting that two investors had expressed interest in the development, Taylor told the board in August that the Evans Flats project could be built through a combination of sweat equity and investor funds.
State law requires the selectboard to hold two public hearings and also to consult with the conservation commission and planning board before selling the Evans Flats property, MacStay told board members at the Sept. 2 hearing.
She suggested resuming consideration of the project at a later date, which the selectboard agreed to do. Bill Taylor, a board member, added that he would like to address the proposal “sooner rather than later,” according to minutes from the hearing.