PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Select Board voted Tuesday to accept Harvey Construction as construction manager for the proposed fire department project on Elm Street, the recommendation of the Fire Station Professional Services Selection Team after interviewing four construction companies for the role.
Assistant Town Administrator and Director of Public Works Seth MacLean said the team went through a rigorous scoring process and felt Harvey Construction was the best fit for the project.
“They have quite an extensive resume of publicly funded projects,” MacLean said.
Harvey Construction will provide pre-construction services to the town, and if the project is approved at town meeting in 2024, the bidding process for construction company to complete the project will begin in June 2024. MacLean said Harvey Construction hopes to be chosen for the construction next year.
Next steps are to select an architectural firm, which will also need to be approved by the select board; develop a design; and hold community engagement meetings to discuss the project.
In another matter, Julie Zimmer and state Rep. Jonah Wheeler spoke about Senate Bill 132, a proposed anti-sanctuary bill that would require local police to enforce detention of undocumented immigrants, including children. The select board decided to make a joint statement opposing the bill and will sign the petition opposing it.
“Being undocumented by itself is not a crime,” said Zimmer.
“This is a clear violation of people’s due process rights.” Wheeler said. “We have a national narrative that is trying to uproot people from our communities, dehumanize them and make us think that somehow being undocumented is a terrible thing we have to go after. I don’t think our local police want to use its resources on enforcing morally questionable laws such as this. I’ll be standing strong against this.”
“This bill is a personal affront to the town of Peterborough,” said Select Board Chair Tyler Ward, “Six years ago we voted not to have to do this exact thing.”
The bill has passed in the state Senate, and Wheeler will be speaking on the bill April 20 when the bill comes before the House Municipal and County Government Committee.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
