PETERBOROUGH — Following recent approval from the state, the town's community power plans are moving forward, beginning at Tuesday's select board meeting where the Peterborough Community Power Task Force is scheduled to recommend a service provider for the program.
Joel Huberman, who co-chairs the task force that has been working since 2021 to develop the plan, said he expects the program to begin rolling out in April or May.
The task force's recommendation comes after the N.H. Public Utilities Commission approved the town's plan last Monday, under the condition that Peterborough appoint a government official to serve as liaison between the town and its chosen energy supplier. The PUC also requested that Peterborough generate a website with more information about the plan, according to a notice from the commission.
Huberman said Monday that the town has already appointed task force member Steve Walker as the plan's director. In that capacity, Huberman said Walker will represent Peterborough when sitting in on meetings with an energy supplier.
According to Huberman, the task force will be recommending the Hanover-based Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire as Peterborough's provider. The nonprofit uses a joint powers agreement business model, in which municipalities can join to bid for even cheaper electric rates than if they bid on their own.
"Member towns such as Peterborough could get together and make an arrangement," he said. "By aggregating several towns there's an even bigger potential for more discounts."
Pending the select board's approval on the task force's recommendation, Huberman said the town would work with the Community Power Coalition to generate an informational website on the program in the new year, prior to the plan's launch.
According to the N.H. Department of Energy, while a utility delivers electricity to a home or business, customers have more options for who supplies that energy, and that’s where competitive suppliers come in. Customers can buy their energy supply from a utility, or they can get it from an alternate provider.
As part of a community power arrangement — such as the ones Keene and Harrisville approved last year, and Swanzey, Marlborough and Peterborough passed earlier this year — a municipal government rather than a utility sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
Voters approved Peterborough's plan at the polls during this year's town meeting. Under the program, Peterborough customers of Eversource, the town's default utility, will be automatically enrolled, although Huberman said they can opt out. Customers who source their electricity from a third party can choose to opt in to the plan if they wish.
"The expectation is that [the Community Power Coalition] will find power to provide Peterborough residents at a price that will be lower than the current rate," he said.
The PUC approved Keene's plan in October and greenlit Walpole's earlier this month. Both municipalities hope to launch their plans as early as April, officials in each community have said.
Energy prices have soared this year, driven partially by high oil and natural gas costs stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. In August, Eversource raised its rates by about 11 cents, swelling residential electric bills by more than 50 percent.
Eversource recently told the N.H. PUC that it wants to decrease its electric rate by 10.3 percent. This would drop the current rate of 22.6 cents per kilowatt hour to 20.2 cents, going into effect in February and lasting about six months.
Huberman said that CPCNH will likely present Peterborough with a portfolio of competitive rates next year around February or March.
"When we have a better knowledge of the rates, we will have to notify all electricity buyers in the town of Peterborough and tell them what the rates are likely to be and what their options are," he said.
Huberman added that the program will only be rolled out if the town can procure cheaper electricity.
"I'm optimistic that Peterborough community power will be able to offer rates that will be lower than the Eversource default," he said. "If we cannot do that then we won't start."
Peterborough's community power plan plays a significant role in the town's overall goal to switch to all renewable energy in the coming decades. The Peterborough Renewable Energy Planning (PREP) is also scheduled to present at Tuesday's select board meeting on its final plan to hit the town's goal of 100 percent renewable energy for electric by 2030 and HVAC and transportation by 2050.
Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Peterborough Town House. Huberman said the select board will make a decision based on the community power task force's provider recommendation.
