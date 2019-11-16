Former Vermont governor Peter Shumlin is endorsing Joe Biden for president, according to a news release from the Biden campaign.
“I know Joe Biden well and have seen firsthand his leadership and his advocacy for working families. At this moment in American history, it is clear that Joe Biden has all the qualities that the American people need in the White House,” Shumlin said of the former vice president in a statement included in Friday’s news release. “He will not only restore the values, morals, and ideals of this country, but ensure that the United States is in a position to exhibit leadership on the world stage.”
Shumlin, a fellow Democrat, served as Vermont’s governor from January 2011 until January 2017 and is a former member of the Vermont state Senate and Vermont House.