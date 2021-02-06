PETERBOROUGH — Town officials scrambled last year to ensure a trio of elections were not disrupted by a high-profile dispute between Peterborough’s clerk and deputy clerk.
That included asking a high-ranking state elections official to help prevent the rift between Town Clerk Linda Guyette and her deputy at the time, Gayle Bohl, from affecting voters.
And it triggered a rebuke from that official, Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan, for what he said appeared to be a “serious breakdown in the working relationship” between Guyette and Bohl. In a letter to Peterborough officials, Scanlan added that Guyette — the town’s chief elections officer — must have “complete control” of the absentee ballot process.
Despite tensions with Guyette, Bohl said she had assured then-Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay that “[her] grievance and the election are two separate issues.”
But emails among Peterborough officials that have been reviewed by The Sentinel, in addition to interviews with several of the same officials, show those issues collided as the town prepared for municipal voting in July, the September state primary elections and the November general election. The clash between Guyette and Bohl led to concerns among town officials over who had access to a large number of ballots.
That rift escalated in July, when Bohl told the town administration she was “exhausted from constant berating and harassment” by Guyette. As previously reported, the complaint launched a third-party inquiry that concluded Guyette was “hostile and abusive” toward municipal staff and had entered the Town House June 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. (Guyette disputes that conclusion and says she received the positive test result June 10.)
Concerned about Guyette’s conduct in their shared office, Bohl worked elsewhere in the Town House for much of the summer and early fall, when she was responsible for sending and receiving absentee ballots ahead of the municipal, state primary and general elections. That arrangement led Guyette, an elected official who has served in the post since 2009 and whose current term expires this year, to claim that she did not have full control of the absentee ballot materials and that town administrators had undermined her authority.
After other officials, including Scanlan, got involved to help rectify the situation, Bohl resigned in late September. She sued the town Oct. 20, alleging that it had created adverse working conditions and failed to extend whistleblower protections to her.
Peterborough officials maintain that the Town House dispute never affected voting in last year’s elections.
Tensions heat up
The municipal election a day before Peterborough’s July 15 town meeting was its first test of the state’s temporary “no-excuse” absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed many New Hampshire residents to vote by mail and avoid crowded polling places. (Initially scheduled for May, Peterborough’s annual sessions were postponed due to the pandemic.)
But preparations for the ballot voting were delayed when Guyette tested positive for COVID-19 in June.
Guyette told then-Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett, who retired in December 2020, in an email June 17 that she could not mail blank ballots to voters who had requested them until after inputting the requests into ElectionNet, the state’s online voter database.
“The sooner I can get back to work, the sooner I can get absentee ballots out,” she wrote.
Bohl, who joined the clerk’s office in September 2019, could not input the ballot requests, Guyette told Bartlett, because she had not yet received ElectioNet training.
Indeed, Bohl was enrolled in training sessions scheduled for March and April that were postponed due to the pandemic, according to N.H. Elections Director Patricia Piecuch. She did not attend sessions in June and July, held in-person, that were available to anyone enrolled in the earlier training, Piecuch said.
However, Bohl told Bartlett on June 22 that an employee in the state’s Elections Division had walked her through the database that morning. She began filing residents’ absentee ballot requests in ElectioNet later that day.
Bohl told The Sentinel last month that Guyette “refused to help [her]” while Guyette was in quarantine.
The rift between them intensified shortly before Guyette returned to work.
In the same June 22 email to Bartlett, Bohl said she had spoken with Guyette the previous day and that the clerk was considering working in the Town House at night to avoid contact with other staff. Bohl told Guyette she was not comfortable with that plan, the deputy wrote to Bartlett.
The following day, Bohl submitted a formal complaint to Bartlett “outlining a series of concerns she had about her work conditions” under Guyette, according to her lawsuit. (The case, in the Manchester branch of Hillsborough County Superior Court, was designated last month for an alternative dispute resolution, which involves non-trial procedures, like mediation.)
Guyette returned to work June 24, when Bohl said Guyette no longer had the virus. In an apparent response to Bohl’s safety concerns, Guyette and MacStay — who succeeded Bartlett as town administrator in January — arranged for Bohl to work in the selectboard meeting room, rather than the clerk’s office, that week.
Bohl prepared and mailed about 220 absentee ballots over two days in the selectboard room, she told Bartlett in an email June 28.
Bohl expressed concern in her email that Guyette was greeting people in the clerk’s office and told Bartlett that she would feel safe returning to the office only if plexiglass barriers were installed. The deputy clerk also said Guyette had entered the selectboard room on three occasions, one time standing very close to Bohl and administrative assistant Alison Kreutz.
“Her blatant disregard for her own safety and the safety of others is incomprehensible,” Bohl wrote.
In the lawsuit, Bohl claims Guyette met with Bartlett and MacStay on June 30 and refused to consider rearranging the clerk’s office to make Bohl feel more comfortable returning to the space.
Bartlett told Guyette in an email that afternoon, however, that Bohl’s desk would be moved to a different side of the office to “accommodate reasonable separation” between the women.
The spat does not appear to have affected the July 14 ballot voting, when more than half of voters cast their ballots by mail, according to Guyette. She told The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript that day that she was not aware of any significant complaints related to the absentee voting process.
A move downstairs
The following morning, however, Bartlett informed Guyette that with “voting behind us for now,” the town administration had decided to move Bohl out of the clerk’s office.
Guyette berated Bohl in response, leading town staff to approach Bartlett for help, the Dover-based consultant Leddy Group concluded in its inquiry. Upon Bartlett’s arrival, Guyette continued yelling and told him, “You can have your f------- employee,” in reference to Bohl’s move from the clerk’s office, according to a summary of its findings.
Guyette apologized to Bartlett that evening for her outburst.
Bohl said she moved again Aug. 19 — to a workspace downstairs, near the planning and building office — because state auditors were using the selectboard room.
“I continued working in the lower level after that so that I would not have to constantly move my work space every time the meeting room was needed,” she told The Sentinel in a written statement last month.
While downstairs, Bohl handled the town’s absentee ballot operations for the Sept. 8 primary elections because she did not need to be in the clerk’s office for that task, she said. That meant entering requests into ElectioNet, mailing blank ballots and filing completed ballots, she explained in her statement.
Bohl said that each night, she returned the blank ballots to a locked vault in the clerk’s office. The ballot request forms and completed ballots remained downstairs, where the door to the Town House’s main level was locked at night and an exterior door remained locked at all times, she said. (Bohl later told The Sentinel that she left only the forms downstairs overnight; Guyette claims the ballots were sometimes kept there, as well.)
Guyette took issue with that arrangement.
Noting in an email to The Sentinel on Wednesday that like all election materials, absentee ballots are the clerk’s responsibility, she argued that Bartlett allowed the completed ballots and the request forms to be kept in an office inaccessible to her “without authority or permission.”
Bohl and MacStay dispute Guyette’s claim that the deputy clerk’s workspace was inaccessible.
“Linda had complete access to any of the material at all times,” Bohl told The Sentinel. “The only persons that had access to any of the material were trusted employees that worked at the Town House who had a key and knew the alarm codes.”
Nearly 2,000 Peterborough residents voted in the Sept. 8 primaries, and 1,019 of them cast absentee ballots, per the town’s Weekly Dispatch the next day.
When the polls closed that evening, Guyette pulled aside state Rep. Peter Leishman, a Peterborough Democrat currently in his 11th term. According to Leishman, Guyette told him that “interference” by Bartlett and MacStay was affecting her ability to perform her duties as clerk.
“She seemed very upset,” he said Nov. 30. “I’ve known Linda a long time.”
Leishman said he met with Scanlan, the deputy secretary of state, the next day to share Guyette’s concerns, in an effort to prevent any further problems.
“We didn’t want to be the poster child for missing ballots in the state of New Hampshire,” he said.
Two days later, Guyette asked that Bohl return the box of ballot request forms to the clerk’s office at the end of each day, “effective immediately.” Bohl said she responded that, due to her asthma, carrying the boxes upstairs would be a “medical hardship” but that she welcomed the clerk to retrieve the materials herself.
“Linda did not do so at any time that I am aware of,” Bohl told The Sentinel in a separate written statement last month.
Meanwhile, the group of people trying to mediate the dispute grew larger.
Scanlan visited Peterborough on Sept. 17 to meet with Guyette, Leishman and Town Moderator L. Phillips Runyon about the situation in the clerk’s office, according to Leishman. He said in November that the meeting was intended “to bring [Scanlan] up to speed” and to have him meet with Guyette in person.
In a letter to Scanlan the following day, Runyon said Guyette must have “sole possession and control” of Peterborough residents’ absentee ballot requests. Runyon, who also shared the letter with Leishman, Bartlett, MacStay and the selectboard, said Guyette needed help executing her duties as clerk and urged the local officials to “put personal interests aside and to pull together to conduct this process in the best way possible.”
Runyon told The Sentinel in an interview Dec. 8 that he does not believe town officials were confused about who was responsible for election administration, though he acknowledged that tensions between Guyette and Bohl “kept them from interacting well” in the fall.
“I never saw any indication that that adversely affected either the applications or the sending out of absentee ballots,” he said. “… My concern was just that it be resolved somehow so the process could go smoothly.”
In a Sept. 22 email to Guyette, Bartlett, MacStay and the selectboard, Runyon expressed frustration that “all the records concerning absentee ballot applications have not yet been turned over to” the clerk. He requested that they confirm the next day that all absentee ballot materials had been returned to Guyette, adding that he thought the situation could be handled internally without further involvement from state officials.
MacStay responded that she would “personally take the absentee ballot request forms” back to the clerk’s office each day “to ensure that it is being done.”
In a Sept. 23 email to Runyon, MacStay explained that the town administration had been “managing a serious personnel matter” since the spring and that Guyette’s behavior led to Bohl’s move downstairs. She added that while the clerk supervises the deputy clerk, the selectboard and administration are responsible for ensuring that the deputy, a town employee, has a “safe and respectful workplace.”
MacStay also said she was not aware that Guyette ever complained about the absentee ballot procedures to the selectboard or administration.
“We have interpreted her silence on this matter as her approval,” she wrote.
Still, MacStay offered to meet with Guyette about her concerns, writing, “This election is too important to leave room for any doubt with regards to how it has been managed by both elected officials and staff.”
MacStay told The Sentinel in December that she brought the absentee ballot materials from Bohl’s workspace downstairs to the clerk’s office each night, starting Sept. 23. Bohl returned the materials that week at MacStay’s request, she said in her Jan. 13 statement.
Guyette confirmed Wednesday that all the materials were returned to her after Scanlan got involved.
On Sept. 25, a Friday, Guyette met with Runyon, Bartlett, MacStay and the Peterborough selectboard to discuss the town’s absentee ballot process and her needs as clerk.
MacStay summarized the group’s conclusions in an email to them later that day. Among them, MacStay said that at Guyette’s request, Bohl would be relocated to the Town House foyer the following week, where she could accept completed ballots for the Nov. 3 election from the public without crowding the clerk’s office.
According to Bohl, MacStay later told her that she, Bohl, would return to the clerk’s office after the election. The former deputy clerk said MacStay added that Guyette would “not have to be nice, she just has to be appropriate.”
“At that point … I knew that Administration and the Select Board were not taking my complaint seriously and truly did not care about me as a person or as an employee and were not going to make any changes to rectify the situation,” Bohl told The Sentinel.
On Sept. 28, the day Bohl was scheduled to move to the foyer, she resigned.
Lines of authority
That same day, Scanlan sent the letter to Peterborough officials explaining that his office had reviewed the situation and found an “apparent usurpation” of Guyette’s duties in handling absentee ballots. (The letter was posted on the town’s website along with other correspondence to the selectboard before its Oct. 6 meeting.)
“If these clear lines of authority and responsibility are not clearly understood, the result will be a dysfunctional office,” he wrote. “It would appear to me that this situation is playing out in the Town of Peterborough.”
Scanlan did not respond to multiple requests for more information about his review.
In an Oct. 2 letter to Scanlan, selectboard Chairman Tyler Ward said the town’s absentee ballot procedures had continued under Guyette’s supervision “without delay” since the Sept. 25 meeting and that approximately 1,400 ballots had already been sent to voters.
“[I]t is our highest priority to ensure that all measures are taken to support the Town Clerk in whatever she needs to provide a successful election for our citizens,” Ward wrote.
More than 70 percent of Peterborough’s 6,335 registered voters cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
That turnout was the highest Runyon could recall in more than decade as moderator, he said in December. He said that there was no indication “the process didn’t work the way it’s supposed to” and complimented Guyette on overseeing the election.
“I don’t think most people have any appreciation for how difficult it is to pull off an election like that … There’s just so much more to the whole process behind the scenes, and we were so lucky to have Linda organizing and supervising that.”