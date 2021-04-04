GREENFIELD — A person was taken by helicopter to the hospital on Saturday morning after their vehicle struck a tree on Sawmill Road.
The Greenfield fire and police departments, along with Wilton Ambulance, responded to the call at about 10 a.m., according to a post on the Greenfield Fire Department Facebook page. The post says the vehicle was traveling toward Bennington when it went off the road and down an embankment before striking the tree.
“The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported by Wilton Ambulance to a waiting DHART helicopter ...,” the post says.
Greenfield Fire Department officials did not respond to a request for additional information on Sunday.