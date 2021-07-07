One person was killed in a vehicle crash on Marlboro Road/Route 101 in Keene Monday night, according to the city's fire department.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said Wednesday that the vehicle went off the road, rolled over and came to rest on its roof.
The crash was reported to the Keene Police Department at 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to the police log.
A reporter's call to the Keene Police Department on Tuesday morning to ask about the crash and other matters was not returned.
On Wednesday morning, Lt. Steven Tenney said more information would be forthcoming and referred a reporter's questions to Lt. Jason Short, who is overseeing the investigation of the crash. Short did not return a voicemail left Wednesday morning.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the Keene Police Department said it would close Route 101 from the trestle bridge to Swanzey Factory Road for about 20 minutes at some point between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday as part of an "ongoing motor vehicle accident investigation." The post does not say whether it pertains to Monday's crash.
This article has been updated to include information about a planned road closure.