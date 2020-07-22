A person died after falling from scaffolding while painting the exterior of a building Tuesday in Keene, according to police.
Keene police responded to the incident on Pearl Street around 10 a.m., but because it was quickly determined not to be a criminal matter, the investigation was handed off to the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Wednesday morning.
Police did not have the name of the person who fell. The medical examiner's office confirmed it is investigating the death but declined to release more information.
Ted Fitzgerald, an OSHA spokesman, said the agency was notified by the Keene Fire Department that a painter died in a fall from scaffolding Tuesday, and has opened an investigation. He did not have the person’s identity.
This article has been updated with comment from OSHA.