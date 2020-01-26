WINCHESTER — Police are investigating a car crash that killed a person and sent four others to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Route 10 between Coombs Bridge and Westport Village roads, just north of Monadnock Speedway, according to Winchester Police Chief Mike T. Tollett.
As of 2:20, that portion of Route 10 was shut down while police awaited a medical examiner, Tollett said, and he estimated it would remained closed for at least another hour or so.
The person who died in the crash hadn't been identified yet, Tollett said.
The second vehicle involved in the collision had four occupants, he said, all of whom were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. At least two people were expected to be airlifted elsewhere, he added, though he didn’t have further details on their injuries or where they were taken. Two of the four are juveniles, Tollett said.
The circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately clear, he said, because the cars “are literally all over the road in pieces.” Tollett said he has turned the case over to N.H. State Police, who will investigate the scene.