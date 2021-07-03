JAFFREY — A new downtown business offers customers the chance to get out of bed each day with their makeup already done.
“Nobody likes to see their work washed off in a couple of hours,” said Jackie Kilpelainen, owner of Jax Permanent Makeup, which opened at 8 Main St. in early June. “And it really is life-changing when you wake up, and your face is already done the way you like it.”
Kilpelainen, a Rindge resident, uses cosmetic tattooing to add permanent eyebrow, lip blush (akin to tinted lip gloss) and eyeliner makeup to her clients.
“It is a tattoo,” she said of her work. “It will fade because of the oil in the skin, so people need touch-ups every couple of years, typically, but it will always be there.”
Before moving to Rindge last summer, Kilpelainen operated Jax — a name derived from her nickname — in Bellingham, Mass., for three years. Kilpelainen said the COVID-19 pandemic led her and her husband, Riku, to look for a house closer to outdoor activities. After finding one in Rindge, Kilpelainen said their real estate agent alerted her to the retail space in downtown Jaffrey, and she decided to move the business, too.
“The exciting thing about being in that area is a lot of people have never heard of [permanent makeup], so they don’t even know what to think,” she said of the Monadnock Region. “So, I’m not a revelation for them, but the whole idea of permanent makeup is new and exciting.”
Business has been good since opening about a month ago, Kilpelainen added. Services at Jax Permanent Makeup range from $300 to $750, according to its website. The shop is open by appointment only, with sessions offered Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.