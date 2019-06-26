Four performers will highlight the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards on July 24 at Redfern Arts Center on the campus of Keene State College.
Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs and Ashuelot Concerts, winners of performing arts awards, will be featured, as will Richard Hartshorne, international double bassist and winner of a lifetime achievement award, and Monadnock Folklore Society, a finalist for the prestigious community engagement award.
More acts could be added, said Gina De Santis, events manager for The Keene Sentinel, which in partnership with Arts Alive! presents the awards each year.
Entitled “The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards — An Evening with Treasured Artists,” the event takes place in the Recital Hall at the Redfern, with registration opening at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the musical and dance presentations, the evening includes an art gallery displaying some of the winning work by the artists, narratives on each winner and finalist, videos presenting the artists and a catered reception with food, drink and a cash bar following.
“We are making an even broader attempt this year to let the region know about the amazing talent residing in the greater Monadnock and Brattleboro regions,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel. “The judges are recognizing 16 winners and finalists from one of our strongest fields ever. Come be inspired.”
Tickets to the event are $35 in advance for adults ($45 at the door) and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, go to ticketelf.com/events/ewing-arts-awards-2019. Part of the proceeds go to Arts Alive!, the leading arts advocate organization in the region.
Finalists in the community engagement category are the Monadnock Folklore Society, based in Peterborough, and the River Gallery School of Art, based in Brattleboro. The winner in this category will be announced at the event, the one surprise award made this year.
Winners named in the two-dimensional arts category were Yuan Pan of Keene, Leigh Niland of Brattleboro, Edward Kingsbury III of Keene and Jane Simpson of Dublin.
In the three-dimensional arts category, Julia Ferrari of Ashuelot and Erin Sweeney of Peterborough were selected.
In the presenter of the arts category, given to those who make significant contributions to bringing arts to the community, Deb McWethy and Peterborough Folk Music were the winner.
Two awards were given in performing arts: Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs of Peterborough and Ashuelot Concerts of Keene.
In the interdisciplinary arts, which includes work in several media, the winner was Amy Jenkins of Peterborough.
Peter Poanessa of Keene was awarded a Ewing Arts Award in the folk and traditional arts category for his sign works. This is a category focused on craftsmanship.
A student award was given to ConVal Regional High School student Jaclyn Clark of Francestown.
And two lifetime achievement awards were made, to Hartshorne of Nelson and to Jean Nelson of Keene.
No awards were made in the literary arts category.
Judges for the Ewing Awards were Mara Williams, chief curator at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center; Erika Radich, printmaker and past Ewing awardee; Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!; Paul Tuller, traditional furniture maker and past awardee; Richard Whitney, painter and past awardee; Paul McMullen, artist and 2018-19 head of the art department at Keene State College; and Shannon Mayers, director of the Redfern Arts Center.
This is the fifth season for the awards.