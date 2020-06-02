The Keene City Council will host its annual budget hearing on Thursday.
The proposed $60.6 million spending plan calls for $25.6 million to be raised through property taxes. That figure is down slightly from the nearly $26 million in property tax revenue approved as part of the 2019-20 budget. Also included in the preliminary budget is $4.7 million in capital expenditures.
The budget has been under review by the council’s finance, organization and personnel committee since early May, after it was first presented to the council by City Manager Elizabeth Dragon. The committee, which is charged with making a budget recommendation for the full council’s consideration, has been hearing from city department heads about their needs for the coming fiscal year.
Thursday’s hearing, which will be held via the teleconferencing program Zoom, will begin at 7 p.m., and access information can be found on the city’s website. The council’s regular meeting will convene immediately after.
The council is expected to take a final vote on the budget at its meeting on June 18, which will begin at 7 p.m.
A complete copy of the budget can be found on the city’s website.