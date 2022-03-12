A group of people experiencing homelessness are being told to leave their camp behind Hannaford in Keene, but several Monadnock Region residents believe this to be inhumane.
About 15 people have been staying at the camp, multiple sources have said. It’s been a site of contention for several years, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
In January, Dragon said, the West Street Shopping Center’s owner and its tenants expressed concern over the impacts the camp has had on customer safety and the natural environment. There have been issues with garbage and needles in the area, she said, and customers have been concerned about safety after being approached by people in the parking lot.
Kristin McKeon, president of Ellis Robertson Corp., which co-owns the property with Realties Inc., said this was a difficult decision to make.
“This was not done on a whim,” she said in a phone call Friday night. “And it was done with a very heavy heart.”
McKeon said that for several years, the company didn’t mind people staying on the property. But recently there’s been an increase in trash and drug paraphernalia, she said, and it’s crucial that customers and employees feel safe in the area.
“There’s no good answer,” she said, adding that she believes the state should provide more services and support for people experiencing homelessness to lessen the strain on municipal resources.
At the end of January, the city held a meeting with organizations including Hundred Nights, Southwestern Community Services, Monadnock Family Services, the Keene fire and police departments, the Keene Parks and Recreation Department, property managers and representatives from Hannaford, Dragon said. All agreed that the city needed a planned approach — one that incorporated social services — and should issue a trespass order in the spring.
In a prepared statement Friday evening, Hannaford said the meeting was “about serious personal safety concerns that have been expressed by customers and associates, related to interactions they have had with individuals living on a parcel of land behind the Keene supermarket.”
“Our understanding from that discussion was that people living unsheltered on the property were to be offered help and alternative housing options,” the company said. “We are committed to being part of a community solution to help those living unsheltered in Keene.”
However, a second spokesperson clarified that it was Hannaford’s understanding that people would be asked to leave by early April, due to safety concerns that had been expressed.
The city began conducting outreach shortly after the meeting in late January, Dragon said, and police presented legal trespass notices on behalf of the owner earlier this week, notifying people they needed to leave before this coming Monday.
As of Thursday, two people had decided to go to rehabilitation facilities, and a third had been housed through Southwestern Community Services, Dragon said. But she said not everyone in the camp has been interested in those options, and some requested to join a waiting list for other accommodations.
Employees with Southwestern Community Services could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
“I just want everyone to understand no one will be turned away, if they come to the city and need assistance we will provide them temporary assistance … the challenge is [that] not everyone wants our services, and that is the difficult thing to address,” Dragon said Thursday.
Anna McGuiness, of Hancock, has been involved with Keene Mutual Aid — an organization that provides direct aid, including food and essential items, to those who need it — since the group was created in December 2020. She said she’s been visiting and delivering items to people behind Hannaford for about a year and that when she stopped by the encampment on Thursday, people weren’t aware of what their options were. And, for a variety of reasons, she added, many can’t — or don’t want to — move to a shelter.
One person at the camp is terminally ill, she said. Another has a dog, which can make finding housing especially difficult. Many people want to continue living outside, she said.
“That’s what everyone we’ve talked to has asked for,” McGuiness said. “They’ve said, ‘We just want a safe place to camp where we know we won’t be bothered, and we want to be able to be independent outside, the way that we always have been.’ ”
McGuiness was one of about 20 people who gathered in downtown Keene on Friday to protest the evictions.
“Housing is a human right,” one cardboard sign read. Another: “People over property.” In a midday Main Street cacophony, protesters chanted, periodically interrupted by motorists honking in support.
Brandon Lemay, the statewide housing justice organizer for Rights & Democracy, came from Manchester to participate in the protest.
“Basically, in my opinion, moving a houseless person from an encampment without adequate housing to put them into — or even just a place where they can legally be allowed to exist — is incredibly unethical and I would say … murderous.”
Lemay said shelters across the state are operating at max capacity, and that’s the case here in Keene too.
“We don’t have any room anywhere,” said Mindy Cambiar, executive director of the Hundred Nights shelter on Lamson Street.
She added that the organization’s capacity is 48 people, but throughout the winter, it has been accommodating closer to 70, including 11 families with a total of 20 children.
Housing people will only become more difficult when federal funding for 12 hotel rooms ends at the end of April, she said. And the nonprofit’s coach bus with 10 to 12 bunks will have to be moved around the same time, she said, leaving the shelter with only 24 beds come May 1.
Sentinel staff writer Ryan Spencer contributed reporting to this article.