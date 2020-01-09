Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign will be holding a house party in Keene Saturday evening featuring campaign surrogate Conor Lamb, a Pennsylvania congressman from one of the most competitive districts in the country.
Cheshire County Administrator Christopher C. Coates will be hosting the party at his home at 30 Gilsum St. at 5:30 p.m. in his capacity as a private citizen supporting Biden.
Coates endorsed Biden in September at the opening of the campaign’s Keene field office, citing his positive relationship with the candidate going back to when they met in 1986 at a function for the Special Olympics in Washington.
Those interested in attending can RSVP online at https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/189444/.