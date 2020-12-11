Penelope’s Consignment Home Furnishing has announced that it is closed until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Thursday morning Facebook past, the Emerald Street shop said that the decision to close was made “out of an abundance of caution.” The post said Penelope’s will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that the business will reopen when the owners feel it is safe to do so.
The post encourages anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to Penelope’s via email at sales@penelopesconsignment.com.