A Keene committee is recommending the city hold off on potentially implementing police body and vehicle cameras as the state considers legislation that could provide funding for them.
On Thursday, Keene Police Chief Steven Russo gave a presentation to the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee to break down the anticipated expense of a body-and-vehicle camera program. But with an expected price tag of nearly $300,000 in the first year alone, Russo suggested waiting until the N.H. Legislature decides on a pair of bills that would establish revenue streams to help local police agencies buy and use the technology.
“These funds are intended to provide grants to local law enforcement agencies in order to assist them with the purchase, maintenance and replacement of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems and ongoing costs of those,” Russo said during the meeting, which was held via Zoom. “Though neither of these bills currently appear to list funding, it is encouraging that funding sources are being looked at, as well as mechanisms to assist local law enforcement agencies in acquiring these high-cost systems.”
The committee voted unanimously to recommend to the full council that the matter of police cameras be placed on “more time.” This is a procedural designation that requires no immediate action.
The bills — Senate Bill 96 and House Bill 253 — are both in committee. In addition to helping fund camera systems, the House bill would require that officers wear them, while the Senate proposal would also mandate implicit bias training for judges.
Body cameras have been part of calls nationwide for police accountability and reform after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody last May. Keene has been weighing the issue since the summer, when the council was presented with a petition calling for the city to require that officers wear body cameras.
A 30-day trial period wrapped in December after six Keene police officers wore the cameras while three more were set up in police cruisers.
The use of body cameras by police was also recently recommended by a state commission tasked with studying police accountability. The recommendation has been endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who has already directed State Police to begin implementing a camera system.
Launching a body-and-vehicle camera system in Keene would cost just under $300,000 the first year and just over $840,000 over five years, according to Russo. He offered cost breakdowns for both body-worn camera systems and a combined body-and-vehicle camera system, saying that the cost difference between them was only $71,395.
“I’m not going to say this is a bargain, because none of this is a bargain,” Russo said. “However, the value added I think is well worth the $71,000-plus dollars. That is our opinion from using the systems.”
Two major budgeting factors must be considered, Russo said. First is the added training and overtime costs that would be associated with getting the program up and running. The other is that the introduction of body cameras is expected to increase right-to-know requests, for the footage.
According to Russo, as well as City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and City Attorney Tom Mullins, the city already receives a high volume of records requests, and is struggling to keep up with the demand. They emphasized that an additional employee — a paralegal or possibly even an attorney — would need to be in place before launching a camera system.
“We do get an unusual amount of right-to-know requests for the size of our community ...,” Dragon said. “Some of the issues that we face is just having the ability to process them. We often face criticism from the people waiting for their right-to-know requests, because it takes longer than they think it should, and there’s a lot of work involved.”
Mullins echoed this, noting that deciding what information can be released is a long process that is already a lot for his office to handle. Dragon said the city needs more help in this realm, even without body cameras, and this need will be considered during Keene’s upcoming budget discussions.
Mayor George Hansel said that having already done a lot of the legwork will put the city in a good position to obtain funding for police cameras when and if such money becomes available. However, he noted that the city’s budgeting process may not line up exactly with the bill adoption timelines.
Dragon said the city will still have an opportunity to appropriate funding for the systems if state assistance becomes available outside of the city’s normal budget process. She added that she’ll start working on a back-up plan in case that funding from Concord never materializes.
“I will look at contingency plans should the funding not become available at the state,” she said.