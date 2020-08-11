Hannah Grimes Marketplace in Keene is temporarily closed for in-store shopping while one of its employees is tested for COVID-19, the Main Street boutique announced Tuesday on its Facebook page.
The store will continue to sell its artisanal items, which include locally produced home decor, food and jewelry, through socially distanced means.
Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, which operates the Marketplace, learned on Monday night that an employee at the store had developed possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease.
Kristiansen said the employee was tested for COVID-19 the same night and expects to receive a test result in the next few days.
The decision to close the Marketplace for in-store shopping was made out of an abundance of caution, Kristiansen said. She added that the boutique implemented strict safety guidelines when it reopened in May, including a mask mandate for employees and customers as well as the installation of a protective plastic screen in front of the cash register.
“We’ve had pretty stringent protocols in place,” Kristiansen said. “We’re just hoping once we get the results … back, we can resume [in-store operations].”
If the employee tests positive for COVID-19, however, Kristiansen said the Marketplace will be fully closed for two weeks while its other three employees, who include a manager and an assistant manager, are quarantined.
For now, the Marketplace has readopted the protocols it used for two months this spring when it was closed for in-store shopping due to the pandemic.
Customers will be able to buy its products online as well as via telephone and FaceTime, according to Kristiansen. The Marketplace will also offer curbside pickup, as well as its usual shipping option for any purchases.