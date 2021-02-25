Keene's Department of Public Works has announced that it will be using new software to track non-emergency requests from members of the community.
In a news release Thursday, the department said the mobile application SeeClickFix will enable citizens to report issues such as potholes, graffiti, broken sidewalks and drainage trouble. The app is free and available for both Apple and Android devices, and can also be accessed via a web browser at seeclickfix.com/keene.
The application has already gone live and is available to the public.
When requests are submitted, they will be forwarded to the appropriate department, which will address the issues. People who report problems will receive email updates and can use the app to check the status of requests.
The release stressed that the SeeClickFix program is not to be used for emergencies and is not monitored 24/7. For emergencies, people can call the Department of Public Works at 352-6550 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., or — if an emergency occurs after hours — the Keene Police Department at 357-9813.