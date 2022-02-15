It was the late 1990s, and Arthur “Bud” Winsor wanted to build an outdoor skating rink at Keene State College.
Winsor, a Swanzey resident who was then the school’s assistant director of physical plant and grounds, called up Keene Parks and Recreation Director Brian Mattson for advice.
Mattson spent a morning at the college reviewing plans for the rink. Ultimately, Winsor told The Sentinel recently, Mattson helped him understand the project was too great of an undertaking.
“I appreciated that,” he said. “As it turned out, he was right. It was harder than I thought.”
Mattson, a Keene resident who died last month at 78, was right about many things in more than four decades as a civil servant and community activist, according to people who knew him.
Under his leadership, Keene’s Parks and Recreation Department added new facilities and upgraded the city’s greenspace, they say. As director, Mattson was responsible for highly visible municipal services — such as public parks, pools and other recreational sites, and cemeteries — according to former mayor Aaron Lipsky, who said Mattson had a “warm personality” and was unfailingly friendly.
“He was always on top of the myriad of details that this involved and helped keep things under control in his areas,” Lipsky told The Sentinel in an email. “Both as mayor and as a private citizen, I found him to be a valuable asset to the city.”
Born in 1943 to Ernest and Eudora Beryl Mattson, Brian A. Mattson grew up in Gorham, according to his obituary. After high school, he bounced between colleges, briefly studying electronics at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, The Sentinel reported previously. He then transferred to the University of New Hampshire, where he focused on business administration and, later, government studies.
Mattson joined the U.S. Air Force in 1965, studying Bulgarian and electronics communication at government schools in California and Texas while he was enlisted. He then monitored Soviet electronic communications during a year-and-a-half deployment to Turkey, according to a 2009 Sentinel profile.
After his discharge, Mattson returned to Gorham and got a job in a sneaker factory. In 1969, he headed southwest to wrap up his studies at Keene State College. He never left.
“It’s just a great place to live,” Mattson said in 2009, a year before his retirement from Parks and Recreation. “It’s got a wide variety of everything. It’s well located, geographically. We’re not so close that we’re part of the commuter traffic of Boston. Yet we’re not that far away. You have everything.”
Mattson quickly joined Keene’s recreation scene as a youth-basketball referee and lifeguard, also running a unified basketball tournament before those competitions — which include athletes with intellectual disabilities — were commonplace, according to current Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon.
Mattson took a job as assistant parks and recreation director in 1971. Six years later, he was promoted to the department’s top position.
As director, Mattson oversaw a major expansion of Keene’s recreational facilities, Bohannon said. That included building a skate park downtown and the Water Street basketball courts, as well as improving Ashuelot River Park — a project in which Bohannon said Mattson was “very instrumental.”
Perhaps the longtime director’s crowning accomplishment, though, was the creation of the Recreation Center at 312 Washington St., built in 1986. Bohannon, who recalled attending basketball games and after-school programs in that building — an old armory — before it was renovated, said “the place was pretty run down.”
“When you ran the mimeograph machine, the whole place stunk,” he said. “It just needed so much work.”
Mattson led a $4.4 million renovation project, turning the building into a sparkling hub for city-sponsored activities, according to Bohannon. Years later, he said, Mattson could share minute details about the facility, including, for example, why the volleyball net was slightly lower than regulation height.
“He would just tell you these little kind of quirks about why that would happen,” Bohannon said. “And nobody would know that except for him.”
Bohannon, whose first Parks and Recreation job was as a basketball referee in 7th grade, said he knew Mattson from a young age because he grew up with the director’s sons, including doing Boy Scouts together. But they really forged a bond when Bohannon joined the department as a recreational programmer in 2004, he said.
“He was just, in my opinion, the ultimate mentor,” Bohannon said, adding that Mattson — whom he succeeded as director in 2010 — was quick with advice but also gave his staff plenty of space to execute it. “… It was always a positive environment that he created. It was just his way, his nature.”
Mattson was patient and eager to collaborate, he said, often lightening the workplace with his sense of humor. Bohannon said those tendencies helped his predecessor connect both with elected officials and rank-and-file employees.
“Those are the skills that are hard to find and hard to learn,” he said. “He was just genuine in doing it.”
Winsor echoed that observation: “Any group, he could just kind of make himself part of it. He was welcome everywhere in the city. I don’t know one person that didn’t like him.”
Mattson’s collaborative spirit was on display, Winsor said, during work on Ashuelot River Park’s arboretum, off of West Street, in the early 1990s. That project drew a range of stakeholders, he said, including a horticulture club at the Cheshire Vocational Center, where Winsor taught, the N.H. Landscape Association and the local Old Homestead Garden Club. Mattson made sure everyone had a voice.
“It wouldn’t have happened without Brian being able to collaborate with very diverse groups,” said Winsor, who still serves on the park’s advisory board.
Bohannon said municipal facilities, which were added to Mattson’s purview as parks and recreation director, eventually became his main focus.
Mattson’s responsibilities also included serving as liaison to the nonprofit Keene Senior Center — a role he took on rather serendipitously when his boss went on medical leave in 1975, The Sentinel reported previously.
Even in retirement, Mattson stayed involved at the senior center, serving on its board of directors. He was honored with a portrait at the Court Street facility in 2017.
Mattson also made a mark on Keene through his involvement with the city’s Kiwanis Club, which he joined in 1989, according to its current secretary, Peg Bruce.
As a member, he was behind the group’s meal-preparation efforts at an annual Special Olympics Basketball Tournament at Keene State College, Bruce said. Mattson was also active in the Kiwanis Club’s “Kool Wheels” event, which gives away free bike helmets and offers safety training for young cyclists, she said.
“He was always willing to give his time for Club activities that helped our local children,” Bruce told The Sentinel in an email. “He will be greatly missed.”
Mattson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia “Ginger” Mattson, of Keene and his son, Jered, of Bellingham, Wash., according to his obituary. Another son, Heath, died in 2000, it states.
While much of Mattson’s legacy — such as the Rec Center or Ashuelot River Park — is highly visible, the former director also invested in lower-profile efforts to improve local recreation spaces. Those projects made small changes, such as installing lights at the Wheelock and Durling baseball fields, that have nonetheless had a big impact, Bohannon said.
“He was just instrumental in all these little projects that I think people take for granted,” he said. “We’re all better for it, and our recreation experience is better for it.”