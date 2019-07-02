A woman was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury after she was struck by a vehicle on Maple Avenue in Keene Monday afternoon, according to police.
Keene police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Maple Avenue and Oriole Avenue just after 2 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. Steven Tenney. Police determined that Margaret Castor, 81, of Keene, was turning left off Oriole Avenue onto Maple Avenue in a 2007 Dodge vehicle, Tenney said.
She did not see that there were people in the crosswalk, he said, and as she was turning, her vehicle hit Bayun Cai, 37, of Keene. Cai was crossing the street with two juveniles, who were not injured, Tenney said.
Cai was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a minor leg injury, according to Tenney. Castor was not injured, he said.