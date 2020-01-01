JAFFREY — A New Ipswich man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV Tuesday night, police said.
Witnesses interviewed by Jaffrey police said Daniel Howell, 53, walked in front of oncoming traffic around 9:15 p.m. while trying to cross Peterborough Street, according to a news release from police Wednesday morning.
The Chevrolet Suburban that hit Howell was driven by Anthony Skarda, 36, of Springvale, Maine, police said. The road was closed for approximately 90 minutes due to the crash.
Howell was taken by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
The incident is still under investigation by police.
Jeffrey Fire Department assisted at the scene.