Keene police cars line up on Main Street near Keene State College on Tuesday afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at a nearby crosswalk. The pedestrian was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.
Olivia Belanger / Sentinel Staff
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a head injuryTuesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Keene, according to city police.
Sgt. Colin Zamore said the person was walking east in a Main Street crosswalk near Keene State College's archway shortly after 3 p.m., heading into three lanes of traffic. Police did not immediately have information on the pedestrian, including name, age and residence.
Two vehicles stopped for the pedestrian, Zamore said, but a third southbound SUV failed to yield, hitting the pedestrian. Police did not immediately have information on the driver.
He added that neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the crash.
The pedestrian was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for an apparent head injury, which Zamore said was likely not life-threatening.
Part of the roadway was closed temporarily while police were on the scene.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it's available.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
