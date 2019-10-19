Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car in Keene on Friday as Christopher Szacik, 27, of Keene.
Szacik was in the Main Street crosswalk in front of Domino’s Pizza when a 2001 Lincoln Town Car heading south struck him, according to Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore.
Zamore said James C. Williams, 73, of Richmond, was the driver.
Szacik was taken to the hospital Friday after the crash, which was reported around 6:50 p.m. As of Saturday afternoon, Zamore did not know how serious his injuries were.
Williams said he had not seen the pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to Zamore. No charges have been filed, he said.