BRATTLEBORO — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday, according to police.
Heather Carter of Brattleboro was turning right onto High Street from Main Street around 3 p.m. when her vehicle struck someone crossing High Street, Brattleboro police said in a news release.
The pedestrian, Alton Cushman of Brattleboro, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release, which does not further describe the injuries.
High Street was restricted to alternating one-lane traffic for about an hour, police said. The investigation is ongoing.