A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a car struck him in a crosswalk on Main Street in Keene, according to police.
Sgt. Colin Zamore said the driver, heading south, didn’t see the pedestrian before striking him in front of Domino’s Pizza. The pedestrian likely wound up on the hood of the car before rolling off 10 to 15 feet past the crosswalk, Zamore said.
The crash was called in at 6:49 p.m.
Zamore did not know the extent of the man’s injuries. He declined to identify him pending notification of his family.
The vehicle, a gray sedan with New Jersey plates, had damage to its windshield on the driver’s side.
A dark shirt, which Zamore said had been cut off the pedestrian, lay on the road nearby.