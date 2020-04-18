The pedestrian bridge over Route 101 in Keene will be temporarily closed for service repairs starting Monday, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
The project is expected to take about six weeks, the release said, and bikers, walkers and joggers are asked to avoid the bridge during the closure.
Eileen Meaney, spokeswoman for the state transportation department, said a crack in the concrete decking of the bridge — built in 2016 for the Ashuelot Rail Trail — needs to be repaired.
