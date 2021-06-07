During his time as a public servant, the late Keene Mayor Philip “Dale” Pregent took an interest in improving infrastructure for non-motorists, according to his son. Now, the city will consider naming one of its bicycle and pedestrian bridges in his honor.
Pregent, who died in March at the age of 84, served two terms as mayor and also two separate stints as a city councilor. His son, Greg Pregent, who once served on the city’s bicycle and pedestrian pathways committee, said he introduced his dad to the need for more non-motor transportation infrastructure around 2010 or 2011, and the elder Pregent was quick to take up the cause.
He saw it not only as an opportunity to enhance the city’s recreational offerings, his son said but also as a chance to help commuters. For example, Greg Pregent said that prior to the construction of North Bridge, which carries the Cheshire Rail Trail over Routes 9, 10 and 12 just south of Kohl’s, it was difficult for people who worked at the Monadnock Marketplace to get there without a vehicle.
It is North Bridge that could soon bear Pregent’s name. “One thing my dad would want to be remembered for in the city is being a mayor of the common man, or the common woman,” Greg Pregent said, adding that his father always aimed to listen to constituents and help them out. “North Bridge and the trail improvements in the city are a great representation of him being able to be a champion for those things.”
After his father’s death, Greg Pregent said the family was contacted by Keene City Councilor Bobby Williams, who suggested naming the bridge after the former mayor. The family liked the idea, and Williams decided to move forward with a request to do so.
In a June 1 letter to the City Council and current Mayor George Hansel, Williams asked that North Bridge be renamed after Pregent. On Thursday, Williams’ request was referred to the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee for further discussion.
“Mayor Dale Pregent was closely involved in the planning and development process for North Bridge, which was built the year after he left office,” Williams said in an email Friday. “Today, North Bridge is a vital link in Keene’s growing network of pedestrian and bicycle trails, and we are all the beneficiaries of his effort and vision. I think renaming the bridge in his honor is a fitting way to show our city’s appreciation for his many years of dedicated service.”
The 1,060-foot North Bridge opened in 2012 for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
Pregent, a life-long Keene resident, was first elected mayor in 2007 and won a second term in 2009. Prior to that, he spent six years as a city councilor, a position he ran for again after finishing his second term as mayor in 2011. His second stint on the city council lasted until 2013.
In addition to his dedication to city infrastructure, Pregent was remembered for his kind and humble leadership style and his passion for his community. More than one person who has served on the City Council over the years has credited Pregent for sparking their interest in civil service, including Williams.
“I am personally grateful to Mayor Pregent for helping me get my start in local public service,” Williams said. “He was kind and supportive to me when I was an aspiring candidate for City Council, and I appreciate the time we spent together.”
During its construction, the bridge’s moniker was a subject of debate, as “North Bridge” was originally meant to be a temporary designation. The city formed a committee to come up with a better name, but after discussion, the structure continued to be known as North Bridge.
Pregent’s other son, Tim Pregent, also liked the notion of the bridge being named for his dad, calling it “a great idea.” He said his father had been passionate about improvements to the rail trail system and had strongly supported the bridge during his time in office. “I’m proud and glad that he’s going to be recognized and remembered for something like that,” he said.