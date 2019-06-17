JAFFREY — A few days of paving work is scheduled to get underway on Route 202 Tuesday, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
The state agency said in a news release that it anticipates the rehabilitation work on the stretch of the highway between Adams Street and Ridgecrest Road will cause delays for motorists, necessitating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic.
Should weather conditions allow, the project is slated to finish Friday. It will be done for the state transportation department by Mitchell Sand & Gravel of Winchester.