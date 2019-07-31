Those driving in Keene Thursday can expect some traffic disruption as paving is completed on Winchester and Ralston streets, according to the city's public works department.
The disruption will include lane closure, and Ralston Street will be closed to through traffic, the department said in a news release Wednesday.
Those needing to access businesses near the work zone can do so with the assistance of flaggers, although public works officials urge people to simply avoid the area if they can.
Tonight and Thursday, the surface of the asphalt will be 1½ inches lower than normal due to work done to prepare the streets for paving. People who need to drive through the work area are urged to do so slowly to prevent damaging their wheels and tires.
Questions can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.